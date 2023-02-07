Chanderpaul hits unbeaten double ton as Windies dominate

Zimbabwe were 114-3 in reply at stumps on the third day -- 333 runs behind -- with Innocent Kaia, one of five Test newcomers in the team, unbeaten on 59 having struck nine fours.

The final delivery of the day saw one skipper dismiss another as Brathwaite clean bowled Craig Ervine for 13 with a deceptively quick ball.

“The guys played well and congrats to Tage on his maiden century. Good to see him convert it to a double. It was a really good partnership with the captain,” said all-rounder Jason Holder.

“Good to see them not only lay down the foundation but also take it really deep. I don’t want to talk about the team plan, we just need wickets.

“We need to be ruthless. Need to start well tomorrow, get a few early wickets and hopefully press them,” he added.

Brathwaite made 182 before being trapped leg before while Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indies skipper Shivnarine, finished on 207 not out after hitting a six to reach a double ton in only his third Test outing.