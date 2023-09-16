Tamim, Mahmudullah, Soumya return in ODI series against Kiwis

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the first and second ODIs of three-match series against New Zealand in Dhaka with Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarker in the squad.
The first, second and third ODIs will take place 21, 23 and 26 September respectively.
Litton Das will lead the Tigers in the series since the regular captain Shakib Al Hasan will be rested. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and the pacers Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam have also been rested for the series before the upcoming World Cup.
Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain Afif Hossain, who were in Asia Cup squad, were left out.
Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has also been called up. Uncapped Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan and Rishad Hossain have also been included in the squad.
The squad indicates that the selectors want to have a final look at players ahead of the World Cup.
Chief selector Minhazul Abedin said they consider New Zealand series ideal of resting the main players as well test some players considered as alternative for the World Cup.
‘World Cup is a long tournament. Players need mental and physical rests, that’s why some were rested. It also gives us opportunity to have a look at the others ahead of a big tournament,” said Minhazul.
Explaining the inclusion of uncapped Zakir, Khaled and Rishad, Minhazul said, “Alongside experienced ones, some young cricketers were included in the squad. Zakir, Khaled and Rishad are yet to play in ODI. Zakir was about to get debut against Ireland in ODI but couldn’t make it due to injury. Khaled did well in list A cricket while Rishad will add a different dimension in the bowling attack.”
The selectors will look for an alternative pacer in the World Cup as Ibadat Hossain will not be available due to injury, he added.
Bangladesh Squad (for 1st & 2nd ODIs): Litton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Khaled Ahmed