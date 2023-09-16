Tamim, Mahmudullah, Soumya return in ODI series against Kiwis

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the first and second ODIs of three-match series against New Zealand in Dhaka with Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarker in the squad.

The first, second and third ODIs will take place 21, 23 and 26 September respectively.

Litton Das will lead the Tigers in the series since the regular captain Shakib Al Hasan will be rested. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and the pacers Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam have also been rested for the series before the upcoming World Cup.