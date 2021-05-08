Twin ton of Abid, Azhar put Pakistan in strong position

Centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali put Pakistan in a strong position on the first day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Abid (118 not out) and Azhar (126) put on 236 for the second wicket before tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani brought Zimbabwe back into the match by taking three wickets with the second new ball.

Pakistan had reached 268 for four at the close.

Abid and Azhar came together with the total on 12 in the eighth over and ground down the Zimbabwe bowlers before Azhar edged Muzarabani to gully in the last half hour of the day.

“It wasn’t a tough wicket so after we lost an early wicket we thought we should bat long and wise,” said Azhar.