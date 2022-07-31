Mosaddek, Liton star as Bangladesh level T20I series

Mosaddek Hossain’s maiden five-wicket haul and a half-century from Liton Das powered Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win in the second Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club ground on Sunday.

With the win, Bangladesh has squared up the three-match series 1-1.

Mosaddek became the fourth Bangladeshi after Elias Sunny, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman to claim a fifer in T20Is, finishing with 5-20, to restrict Zimbabwe to 135-8 in 20 overs.