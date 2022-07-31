Mosaddek, Liton star as Bangladesh level T20I series

Zimbabwe have Sikander Raza to thank for reaching a respectable total as his 62 off 53 balls innings helped them post a respectable total after losing half their side inside seven overs.
In reply, Liton’s 56 off 33 balls set up chase perfectly for Bangladesh and after his dismissal, Afif Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto did the rest, remaining unbeaten on 30 off 28 balls and 19 off 21 balls respectively to take them to 136-3 in 17.3 overs.
Bangladesh were hurting after losing the 1st T20I by 17 runs and had to win to keep themselves alive in the three-match series.
The visitors took control in the contest from the very first over. Opening the bowling, Mosaddek struck in the very first ball of the innings, when Regis Chakabva edged a loose delivery from the off-spinner straight into the hands of wicketkeeper and skipper Nurul Hasan.
Wesley Madhevere, who had top-scored in the first T20I with an unbeaten 67, then threw his wicket away in the same over, giving a simple catch to Mahedi Hasan at cover to depart for four.
Mosaddek then reduced Zimbabwe to 6-3 inside three overs by getting Craig Ervine caught at slip. Sean Williams was Mosaddek’s next victim, this time the bowler both inducing and completing the catch.
Mosaddek completed his fifer thanks to Hasan Mahmud, who took a diving catch to remove Milton Shumba for three.
From 31-5 after 6.5 overs, Raza and Ryan Burl took Zimbabwe’s total over 100 with an 80-run partnership.
The partnership finally ended in the 18th over, when Hasan Mahmud rattled the stumps of Burl to dismiss him for 32 off 31 balls.
Raza, after making 62 off 52 balls, departed the following over when he got caught at cover by Munim Shahriar off Mustafizur Rahman.
Luke Jongwe (11 off five balls) struck a six to take 11 runs in the final over as the score tricked over the 130-mark.
Bangladesh’s reply hit a snag early on, as opener Munim Shahriar once again failed to justify his selection, getting bowled by Richard Ngarava for eight.
But Liton was unaffected by what was happening at the other end, as he kept scoring at will against the Zimbabwean bowlers.
Liton completed his sixth T20I fifty in the eighth over. Liton got adjudged lbw in the very next over off Sean Williams, a decision the right-hander could hardly accept.
Bangladesh got in a spot of bother when Anamul Haque followed Liton to the dressing room the following over after making 16 off 15 balls, with the score on 81-3 in 9.3 overs.
Afif and Shanto dispelled all doubts with an unbeaten 55-run partnership that took Bangladesh over the line with 15 balls to spare.
The fate of the series will be decided in the third and final match, which will take place at the same venue on 2 August.