Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win opener

"Credit to the bowlers, we started well and took wickets in the middle. We lost three wickets while batting but the way Rizwan and Shakeel started took it away."

Pakistan faced tough resistance from De Leede who took 4-62 to thwart Pakistan's pursuit of a big total after they were put in to bat on a flat Rajiv Gandhi Stadium pitch.

De Leede then anchored his team's innings with a polished 68-ball 67 spiced with two sixes and six boundaries.

However, once he was clean-bowled by spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the 34th over the Dutch, who were 120-2 at one stage, fell apart.

The Netherlands lost Max O'Dowd (five) and Colin Ackermann (17) before de Leede and opener Vikramjit Singh (52 off 67 balls) led the recovery with a 70-run stand for the third wicket.