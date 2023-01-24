Nahidul four-for overshadows Soumya’s return to form

Soumya Sarkar’s eye-soothing fifty was trumped by off-spinner Nahidul Islam’s four-wicket haul as Khulna Tigers bundled out Dhaka Dominators for a paltry 108-10 in 19.4 in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Soumya scored 57 off 45 balls but his innings was overshadowed by Nahidul’s astounding figures of 4-6, the best so far in this year’s BPL.