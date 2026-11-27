Asia Cup Rising Stars
Shahadat’s 103* sets Pakistan A 233-run target in semi-final
Brief score: Bangladesh A 232/8 in 50 overs (Shahadat Hossain 103*, Mahidul Islam Ankon 42, SM Meherob 28; Sufyan Moqim 3/29, Hasan Nawaz 2/30, Ali Raza 2/40). Pakistan A need 233 to win.
An unbeaten century from Shahadat Hossain guided Bangladesh A to 232 for eight in 50 overs against Pakistan A in the second semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha on Friday.
Pakistan A need 233 runs to secure a place in the final against Sri Lanka A.
Shahadat remained unbeaten on 103 off 115 balls, bringing up his century in spectacular fashion. Needing four runs to reach the milestone, he dispatched a pitched-up delivery over midwicket for six.
Mahidul Islam Ankon contributed 42 runs, while SM Meherob scored 28. Ripon Mondol provided a late flourish, remaining unbeaten on 19 off 12 balls.
For Pakistan A, Sufyan Moqim was the leading wicket-taker with three for 29 in 10 overs. Hasan Nawaz and Ali Raza claimed two wickets each.
Earlier, Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to bat first at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka A have already secured their place in the final after chasing down India's 318-run target in the first semi-final.