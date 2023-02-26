Australia win Women's T20 World Cup for sixth time

Australia won the Women's T20 World Cup for the sixth time when they beat South Africa by 19 runs in the final at Newlands on Sunday.

Opening batter Beth Mooney anchored the Australian innings, scoring an unbeaten 74 in a total of 156 for six.

South Africa were never up with the required run rate and were restricted to 137 for six despite opener Laura Wolvaardt hitting 61 off 48 balls.

Wolvaardt and semi-final heroine Tazmin Brits struggled to find gaps in the field and scored only 17 runs before Brits was caught at mid-on off Darcie Brown off the last ball of the fifth over.