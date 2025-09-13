Sri Lanka send Bangladesh to bat first in Asia Cup game

Despite losing the toss, Bangladesh captain Liton Das was happy to get the opportunity to bat first.

"Don't mind batting first, looks like a good wicket," Liton told the broadcaster after the toss.

"We played good cricket in the first game, we have to improve in certain areas. To win a game you got to get everything right."

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka, however, said the pitch still doesn't hold any match which prompted them to bowl first.

"We are going to bowl, looks like a new pitch so we want to bowl," Asalanka said. "It's a good challenge as a captain and we got a good bunch of players.

We are with three all rounders and Hasaranga is playing."

