Sri Lanka send Bangladesh to bat first in Asia Cup game
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and sent Bangladesh into bat first in their Asia Cup opening game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.
While Sri Lanka kick-start the tournament with this game, Bangladesh had already played a match against Hong Kong and made a winning start with seven-wicket victory.
Bangladesh brought up one change from that match with Shoriful Islam replacing his fellow pacer Taskin Ahmed.
Despite losing the toss, Bangladesh captain Liton Das was happy to get the opportunity to bat first.
"Don't mind batting first, looks like a good wicket," Liton told the broadcaster after the toss.
"We played good cricket in the first game, we have to improve in certain areas. To win a game you got to get everything right."
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka, however, said the pitch still doesn't hold any match which prompted them to bowl first.
"We are going to bowl, looks like a new pitch so we want to bowl," Asalanka said. "It's a good challenge as a captain and we got a good bunch of players.
We are with three all rounders and Hasaranga is playing."
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Liton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.