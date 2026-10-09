Abu Dhabi Test
Bangladesh squander flying start, reach 317-8 on Day 1
Bangladesh compiled 317-8, riding on three half-centuries from openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shadman Islam and wicket-keeper batter Litton Das on Day 1 of the one-off cricket Test against Afghanistan at Sheikh Jayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE today, Friday.
While the scoreboard suggested an evenly day for the two teams, Bangladesh knew they had squandered a golden chance to bury Afghanistan under an avalanche of runs, specially the kind of start they got through Tanzid.
Tanzid smashed a marauding 71 ball-83, a knock well complemented by his fellow opener Shadman Islam’s 67 and Litton Das’s 53.
Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision justified well by Taznid who treated Afghan bowlers in disdain, defying the short ball barrage.
Afghanistan employed the short ball tricks, sensing the Bangladesh batters’ weakness against it.
But Tanzid’s aggressive approach kept runs flowing for Bangladesh as the partnership reached 124 runs in no time.
Nonetheless, Afghan pacers didn’t back out from their plan. And their relentless work paid the dividends eventually with Ismat Alam finally got Tanzid with one shorter which the batter edged to the wicket-keeper to be out after hitting eight fours and four sixes.
His dismissal brought Mominul Haque into the crease and he too kept up the rhythm along with Shadman.
After the second-wicket partnership reached 60 runs, Mohammad Saleem got the better of Shadman again with short ball.
Yamin Ahmadzai then dealt a double blow, dismissing Mominul Haque (29) and Mushfiqur Rahim for duck in three balls, leaving Bangladesh at precarious state.
The situation got worsened further when leg-spinner Qais Ahmed got rid of Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh lost three wickets for 18 balls.
Litton Das and Mehdiy Hasan Miraz repaired the damages with 62 runs for the sixth wicket.
As Bangladesh looked to take the stranglehold again, Ismat Alam came back to take the wicket of Miraz for 24, effectively closing Bangladesh’s path to rack up a healthy total.
Saleem who was the stand out bowler for Afghanistan on Day 1 with 3-70, removed Litton and Hasan Mahmud in five balls to leave Bangladesh eight down.
Bangladesh appeared to be all out but Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam made a late resistance, denying Afghanistan further inroads.
Nayeem was batting on 11 with Taijul on 4 at stumps.