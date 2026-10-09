Bangladesh squander flying start, reach 317-8 on Day 1

Bangladesh compiled 317-8, riding on three half-centuries from openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shadman Islam and wicket-keeper batter Litton Das on Day 1 of the one-off cricket Test against Afghanistan at Sheikh Jayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE today, Friday.

While the scoreboard suggested an evenly day for the two teams, Bangladesh knew they had squandered a golden chance to bury Afghanistan under an avalanche of runs, specially the kind of start they got through Tanzid.

Tanzid smashed a marauding 71 ball-83, a knock well complemented by his fellow opener Shadman Islam’s 67 and Litton Das’s 53.