T20I tri-series
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Salman wins toss, elects to bat against Rashid’s side
Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan in the opening T20I of the tri-nation series in Sharjah, which also features the UAE.
Pakistan fielded three specialist bowlers—Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem. Fakhar Zaman returned to the XI after recovering from an injury that had ruled him out of the recent West Indies series.
Afghanistan, playing their first international match since the Champions Trophy in February and first T20I since December 2024, opted for a spin-heavy lineup. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and captain Rashid Khan were all included, though Noor Ahmad missed out.
Pakistan
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmed