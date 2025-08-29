Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Salman wins toss, elects to bat against Rashid’s side

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan in the opening T20I of the tri-nation series in Sharjah, which also features the UAE.

Pakistan fielded three specialist bowlers—Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem. Fakhar Zaman returned to the XI after recovering from an injury that had ruled him out of the recent West Indies series.