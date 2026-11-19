Off-spinner Simon Harmer took six wickets for 51 runs as South Africa beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to claim the first Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

Starting the fifth day on 100 for five in their second innings, Bangladesh were bowled out for 168.

South Africa needed only 1.3 overs to score the 12 runs required for a victory which took the defending champions to the top of the current World Test Championship table.

Bangladesh made a bright start to the day, with Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim adding 34 runs in seven overs before Das was bowled by Kagiso Rabada.