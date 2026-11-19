South Africa beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in Johannesburg
Off-spinner Simon Harmer took six wickets for 51 runs as South Africa beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to claim the first Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.
Starting the fifth day on 100 for five in their second innings, Bangladesh were bowled out for 168.
South Africa needed only 1.3 overs to score the 12 runs required for a victory which took the defending champions to the top of the current World Test Championship table.
Bangladesh made a bright start to the day, with Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim adding 34 runs in seven overs before Das was bowled by Kagiso Rabada.
Harmer then took the remaining four wickets, achieving sharp turn on a wearing pitch.
Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan opened the bowling for Bangladesh and had first innings top-scorer Marques Ackerman caught at slip without scoring.
Aiden Markram hit a six off Ebadot Hossain and was bowled next ball but was reprieved because it was a no-ball. Ebadot bowled another no-ball before Markram hit the winning run.
Brief scores:
Bangladesh 400 and 168 (M. Islam 32, L. Das 39; K. Rabada 3-48, S. Harmer 6-51).
South Africa 557 and 12-1.
Result: South Africa won by nine wickets.
Series: South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0.