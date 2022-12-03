Captains think Bangladesh-India series will be an exciting one

“We are excited about the series. India are a great side. They have good reputations and ability. But we play competitive cricket against them. They also do not treat us as underdogs. That is the big thing,’ said Liton.
Talking about the favourites, Liton is keeping India, who played against New Zealand recently, ahead but feels Bangladesh are a formidable side at home.
‘India are always a great side. We played ODI seven months ago. It is a long hiatus. India will be ahead. They have just played in New Zealand. But one must realise, we are a great side at home. We play well in this format,’ added Liton.
Meanwhile Indian captain Rohit Sharma believed the rivalry between the two neighbours is an exciting one. He reminds that Bangladesh play tough every time they face India and this series will not be an exception.
‘The rivalry over the last few years is exciting. Bangladesh are a different team in last seven-eight years. They are very challenging, we did not win easily. We have to play good cricket to beat them,’ said Rohit who is on his eighth tour of Bangladesh for India.