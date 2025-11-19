Simmons hails Mushfiqur as a legend of the game

Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons paid a glowing tribute to Mushfiqur Rahim on the eve of his 100th Test as the country’s first cricketer, hailing him as one of the legends of the game.

“He is definitely a legend of the game,” Simmons said during the pre-match conference for the second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland.

The match, starting on Wednesday, will be Mushfiqur Rahim’s 100th Test.

Mushfiqur has been Bangladesh’s best Test batter over the years, scoring highest runs for the country in this format and also hit three double centuries, when no Bangladesh batter scored more than one double century.