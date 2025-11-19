100th Test match
Simmons hails Mushfiqur as a legend of the game
Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons paid a glowing tribute to Mushfiqur Rahim on the eve of his 100th Test as the country’s first cricketer, hailing him as one of the legends of the game.
“He is definitely a legend of the game,” Simmons said during the pre-match conference for the second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland.
The match, starting on Wednesday, will be Mushfiqur Rahim’s 100th Test.
Mushfiqur has been Bangladesh’s best Test batter over the years, scoring highest runs for the country in this format and also hit three double centuries, when no Bangladesh batter scored more than one double century.
“I think there’s not many players who scored the amount of doubles he’s scored in Test cricket and, and he’s performed over a number of years, as you say, what, 20 years? So he must be a legend because that longevity puts him in that category, and the performance is....”
We have to acknowledge his professionalism and his longevity and just his desire to play cricket for Bangladesh. Because to get 100 Test matches, Bangladesh doesn’t play 15 a year, so it’s taken him a period of time and we must appreciate that.Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons
Simmons also took note of Mushfiqur’s professionalism, saying that the way he prepares him for the game, something is a treat to watch. He also said the young generation should follow him to know how to carry themselves for a grueling cricket journey.
“We have to acknowledge his professionalism and his longevity and just his desire to play cricket for Bangladesh. Because to get 100 Test matches, Bangladesh doesn’t play 15 a year, so it’s taken him a period of time and we must appreciate that,” Simmons said.
“And I think, from working with him for a short time, the professionalism is extremely high, and I will be so happy for him tomorrow when that occasion comes.”
Also Mushfiqur has the immense desire to perform at the highest level for which he did extreme hard work, Simmon added.
“I think his secret is professionalism. It’s how you carry yourself, how you work at improving your game, and how you work at being successful at international level. Because when you look back, he has been successful at international level and that keeps him there,” Simmons said.
I think his secret is professionalism. It’s how you carry yourself, how you work at improving your game, and how you work at being successful at international level. Because when you look back, he has been successful at international level and that keeps him there.Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons
“But there is also a desire in him and all the others who play 100 and 150 Test matches to continue to do well. So, I think that’s the big thing we have to look at: the desire to continue to improve, to continue to get better, and perform at that level.”
Simmons also pointed out Mushfiqur’s knack to change him according to the demand of the time.
“I think the message from him, and me looking at him, is the professional side. How he carries himself, how he trains, but also how he wants to try and get better,” he said.
“And at this level, you cannot be stagnant, you have to always try and get better because the cricketing world is very small now with technology. So people are assessing you all the time, so you have to always try and evolve. So he has evolved many times, I’m sure since he started.”