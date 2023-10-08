South Africa record can be beaten at this World Cup, says Markram

South Africa's Aiden Markram confidently expects his record-breaking century, as well as his team's all-time tournament best total, to be broken before this World Cup is over.

Markram smashed a 49-ball century while the South Africans piled up 428 to defeat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opening fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Markram, who went on to make 106, beat the previous record for the fastest World Cup century which was claimed by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien off 50 balls against England at Bengaluru in 2011.