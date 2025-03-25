Tamim advised to stay at KPJ Hospital for now

Tamim Iqbal is now doing well at the hospital. Anxieties and concerns of the people and family members regarding his health have also dissipated. He is also walking a little.

Physicians even took Tamim to the cabin so that he could meet his relatives. They, however, have advised the southpaw cricketer to remain cautious for the next few days.

The former captain of the national cricket team had fallen sick just after the toss for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur on Monday morning at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan’s (BKSP) ground No 3.