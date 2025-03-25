Health DG’s press conference
Tamim advised to stay at KPJ Hospital for now
Tamim Iqbal is now doing well at the hospital. Anxieties and concerns of the people and family members regarding his health have also dissipated. He is also walking a little.
Physicians even took Tamim to the cabin so that he could meet his relatives. They, however, have advised the southpaw cricketer to remain cautious for the next few days.
The former captain of the national cricket team had fallen sick just after the toss for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur on Monday morning at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan’s (BKSP) ground No 3.
He was given first aid at the BKSP and taken to nearby KPJ Specialised Hospital where physicians detected a block in his heart and placed a stent.
Tamim Iqbal is undergoing treatment at the KPJ Specialised Hospital as his health condition is not conducive to flying.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general professor Md Abu Jafar and National Institute of CardioVascular Diseases (NICVD) director Abdul Wadud Chowdhury went to see him there.
Later, Abdul Wadud Chowdhury told the media, “We were studying his heart’s function through an eco cardiograph this morning. It shows everything is alright, as if there is no problem. But we must remember that this is a veil. An abnormal beat could be there again.”
“Though the risk is very small, less than 1 per cent. But if something happens, then the risk is 100 per cent for the patient. Tamim is Tamim, our national asset. He should stay here (KPJ hospital) for 48-72 hours. Then he could move,” he added.
The NICVD director also informed the media that the risk has dissipated significantly.
However, nothing could be known about the next course of his treatment.
Speaking about the little risk, Abdul Wadud Chowdhury said, “As there is a little risk, we told him, 48-72 hours is a critical phase of time. He should talk a little, should take rest and should not be agitated about anything. He could later go for rehabilitation wherever he wants.”
Tamim’s family has also not taken any decision about his next course of treatment. They have been discussing the matter with a relative who is a physician.
Speaking about this, DGHS director general professor Md Abu Jafar also reiterated that initial risk surrounding Tamim’s health has come down but some of the complexities are still there.
“The overall health condition of Tamim is encouraging… But the primary PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) sometimes appears as foreign body and there could be actions and reactions. The stent that has been placed could stop temporarily at any time. We call this thrombosis. The chance is very low though. However, the risk is there. We talked to his family members about this.”
NICVD director Abdul Wadud also said Tamim could return to play after three months. But until then he will have to take rest and continue his normal activities.