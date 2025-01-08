New Zealand crush Sri Lanka by 113 runs in 2nd ODI to win series

New Zealand ripped through Sri Lanka's top order Wednesday to win the rain-reduced second one-day international in Hamilton by 113 runs and clinch the series.

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana took a hat-trick as the home side posted 255-9 off 37 overs, but the tourists could only muster 142 all out off 30.2 overs in response.

It followed New Zealand's comfortable nine-wicket win in Wellington to go 2-0 up in the series, with the third match to be played in Auckland on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's top order has misfired badly in both games.

They slumped to 22-4 at Seddon Park, leaving little chance of reaching their target of 256 in a match reduced to 37 overs each because of early rain.

Kaminu Mendis top-scored with his ODI best of 64 off 66 balls, but fell to a spectacular running catch from Daryl Mitchell from the bowling of Will O'Rourke to seal Sri Lanka's fate.