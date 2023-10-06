India beat Bangladesh to reach Asian Games cricket final

India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to power into the gold medal match in Hangzhou as they bid to win the Asian Games title on their first attempt.

Awaiting their young, but still formidable, side in Saturday's title-decider will be Pakistan or Afghanistan, who meet later.

Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned champions.

India did not take part and are at an Asiad for the first time.

"This gives us a lot of confidence because we came together and played as a team, which is very important," said India bowling hero Sai Kishore, who snared 3-12.