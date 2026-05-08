Shanto ton puts Bangladesh in firm control against Pakistan

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with a scintillating century as Bangladesh hurled the baton on Day 1 of the first cricket test against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur, Dhaka today, Friday.

Shanto smashed a 101 off 130, laced with 12 fours and two sixes, steering Bangladesh to 301-4 at stumps. Mominul Haque missed out his ton after being dismissed on 91.