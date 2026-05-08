1st Test
Shanto ton puts Bangladesh in firm control against Pakistan
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with a scintillating century as Bangladesh hurled the baton on Day 1 of the first cricket test against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur, Dhaka today, Friday.
Shanto smashed a 101 off 130, laced with 12 fours and two sixes, steering Bangladesh to 301-4 at stumps. Mominul Haque missed out his ton after being dismissed on 91.
Shanto and Mominul put on 170-run for the third wicket stand to steady the innings after Bangladesh had slumped to 31-2.
Their resolute batting eventually made it Bangladesh’s day with Mushfiqur Rahim later playing the vital role in keeping the side’s nose ahead. Mushfiqur was batting on 48 with Liton Das on 4 at the close of the day.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first, a decision his pacers justified with disciplined bowling.
Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy survived an early chance on 6 but could not make it count, edging behind off Shaheen Shah Afridi for 8.
Fellow opener Shadman Islam also struggled against the movement and was caught at slip on 13 after edging a delivery from Hasan Ali.
Shanto and Mominul resisted with resolute batting with the captain’s fluent stroke-play, combined with solid defense shifted the momentum in Bangladesh’s favour.
He reached his ninth century off 129 balls by driving Abbas through extra-cover for a boundary. The hundred marked his fourth century in the last nine innings.
Abbas, however, struck back in immediate next delivery to finally end the dominant partnership. Mominul then found support from Mushfiqur as the pair continued to frustrate Pakistan’s bowlers.
But left-arm spinner Noman Ali eventually broke through, dismissing Mominul leg-before with the batter just nine runs short of his 14th Test century.
Mushfiqur and Liton safely negotiated the closing stages to take Bangladesh past the 300-run mark and cap a successful opening day for the host.