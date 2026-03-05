India pile up 253-7 against England in T20 World Cup semi-final

Sanju Samson''s scintillating 89 off 42 balls laid the platform for India to pile up a massive 253-7 against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday.

The in-form opener, who made 97 not out against the West Indies in the previous match, hit seven sixes and eight fours to thrill a raucous home crowd at the famous Wankhede stadium.

The hosts flayed England''s attack to all parts of the ground, hitting 19 sixes and 18 fours, meaning Harry Brook''s side will need a T20 World Cup record chase of 254 to reach the final.

Samson signalled his intent with a four and six off Jofra Archer''s first over after Brook won the toss and decided to bowl.