Mushfiqur Rahim hits 100 in 100th Test

Mushfiqur Rahim has become only the 11th batsman in the 148-year history of Test cricket to score a century in his 100th Test.

He reached the rare milestone on day-2 of the second and final Test against visiting Ireland at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday (20 November).

On the morning of 19 November, Mushfiqur made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi player, and the 84th overall, to appear in 100 Test matches when he took the field against Ireland.

After remaining not out for 99 overnight, Mushfiqur did not take much time to reach his 13th Test hundred in career spanning over 20 years.