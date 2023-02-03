Rangpur confirm top four as the fourth team

Despite losing opener Mohammad Naim for a duck in the second ball and one-down Mahedi Hassan for four when the score was nine Rangpur seemed to be cruising thanks to Nurul as they reached 100 in 13th over without losing further wicket.
Opener Rony Talukder got out for 34 off 39 to leave his side on 109-3 and Nurul followed him two balls later to bring a mini collapse.
Off-spinner Nasir got three more wickets including Shoib Malik, who made his 500th appearance in recognized T20 only as third player, and at the penultimate over Ranpur were reduced to 134-8 needing seven more runs from nine balls.
Haris Rauf picked up those runs in four balls to ensure the victory.
Earlier in the day, after losing the toss Dhaka made a poor start as they were reduced to 11-3. Alex Blake and Abdullah Al Mamun added 38 runs but they failed to stop the slump and Dhaka lost wickets in regular wickets before finishing on a below par score.
Azmatullah picked two wickets conceding 22 runs while Rauf got one giving away 19 runs.