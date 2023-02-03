Rangpur confirm top four as the fourth team

The remaining group stage matches of the Bangladesh Premier League has become the fight for top two spots as Rangpur Riders became the fourth team to seal the top four spots on Friday.

Chasing a moderate 130-8 posted by Dhaka Dominators, most of the Rangpur batters struggled but a sublime 61 off 33 from their captain Nurul Hasan made the difference as the side cramped home in the final over to snatch a two-wicket victory.

Rangpur have now joined Sylhet Strikers, Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians in top four while Dhaka are eliminated along with Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers.