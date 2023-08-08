BCB to name new ODI captain 2-3 days, Shakib, Litton, Miraz in the running

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with one agenda, to name a captain for the forthcoming Asia Cup and the World Cup.
Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das were the probable candidates for the post and the expectation was that either one of them would be named as the new ODI captain.
However, after the meeting the board didn't name a new captain. Instead it added another candidate in the race. The BCB president Nazmul Hassan will hold seperate discussions with all three candidates before making the final call, said CB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus.
Yunus said that the board directors proposed three names to the board president, Shakib, Litton and the former Under-19 captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
The board president then took it upon himself to discuss with all of them and then decide who will be the next captain, informed Yunus.
Jalal Yunus also said that the board would initially announce a captain for the Asia Cup. The deadline to submit the squad for the Asia Cup 12 August, and the board hopes to name the captain by then.
Earlier, the board had said that it would name a captain for both the Asia Cup and the World Cup.
However, Yunus backtracked from that stance, saying that the board would first announce a captain for the Asia Cup and then decide who will be the captain in the World Cup and the preceding ODI series against New Zealand.
The board was also expected to announce a 20-22-man squad for the Asia Cup, which would effectively be the preliminary squad for the World Cup.
However, Yunus said that they will announce the squad for the Asia Cup within a 1-2 days, after confirming who will captain the side.
Earlier on 3 August, Tamim Iqbal stepped down as the ODI captain due to his back injury.