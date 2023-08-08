BCB to name new ODI captain 2-3 days, Shakib, Litton, Miraz in the running

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with one agenda, to name a captain for the forthcoming Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das were the probable candidates for the post and the expectation was that either one of them would be named as the new ODI captain.

However, after the meeting the board didn't name a new captain. Instead it added another candidate in the race. The BCB president Nazmul Hassan will hold seperate discussions with all three candidates before making the final call, said CB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus.