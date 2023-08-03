Tamim steps down as ODI captain

Tamim Iqbal has stepped down from the captaincy of the Bangladesh men’s cricket ODI team. The experienced left-handed batter announced the decision at the residence of Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan on Thursday.
Following a meeting with Nazmul and BCB’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus, Tamim faced the journalists and told he described his situation to the BCB boss and he accepted his decision. Tamim cited his long-term injury for his decision and said he will miss the Asia Cup due to rehabilitation and will try to return to the team as a player in the New Zealand series before the World Cup, scheduled on October-November in India.
Tamim also informed that he spoke with prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who requested him to withdraw his decision of retirement last month, and she also understood the matter.
Jalal Yunus explained the injury situation of Tamim by saying that the southpaw was feeling pain despite taking injections and nerve treatment. For that reason, the doctor asked him to take a two-week rest and continue rehabilitation. As a result, Tamim will not be able to take the field in the Asia Cup and will try to return during the New Zealand series.
Terming Tamim’s decision as surprising, Nazmul said they are yet to decide who will lead Bangladesh team in the Asia Cup. The BCB boss said they will sit together and select the new captain within the next 4-5 days. He also indicated that the team management will try to select a captain for a long-term and their target will be to yield a good result in the World Cup.
Nazmul also said, Bangladesh team has few senior players in the team who can play vital role of guiding the side and whether Tamim plays as a captain or not his experience will be invaluable for the team.
Tamim also echoed BCB boss by saying he will do his best in any role to help the side win. He said, if he would cling onto the captaincy that would be a selfish act and that is not his nature.
Tamim, however, did not want to comment about the success of his captaincy. “That you will speak for me,” said the batter when asked whether he was a successful captain or not.