Tamim steps down as ODI captain

Tamim Iqbal has stepped down from the captaincy of the Bangladesh men’s cricket ODI team. The experienced left-handed batter announced the decision at the residence of Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan on Thursday.

Following a meeting with Nazmul and BCB’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus, Tamim faced the journalists and told he described his situation to the BCB boss and he accepted his decision. Tamim cited his long-term injury for his decision and said he will miss the Asia Cup due to rehabilitation and will try to return to the team as a player in the New Zealand series before the World Cup, scheduled on October-November in India.

Tamim also informed that he spoke with prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who requested him to withdraw his decision of retirement last month, and she also understood the matter.