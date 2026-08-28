Bangladesh–India series likely in January

India may tour Bangladesh in January next year, not in September. Discussions are underway between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government over the series, Indian news agency ANI has reported.

A BCCI source told ANI that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested a window at the beginning of next year to host the series. According to the source, “The India-Bangladesh series is likely to be held in January. Discussions with the government are still ongoing, while the BCB is now seeking a window at the beginning of next year.”