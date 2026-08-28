Bangladesh–India series likely in January
India may tour Bangladesh in January next year, not in September. Discussions are underway between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government over the series, Indian news agency ANI has reported.
A BCCI source told ANI that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested a window at the beginning of next year to host the series. According to the source, “The India-Bangladesh series is likely to be held in January. Discussions with the government are still ongoing, while the BCB is now seeking a window at the beginning of next year.”
India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but the series was subsequently deferred to September 2026. BCB announced in January this year that India would play three ODIs and three T20Is across Dhaka and Chattogram. However, the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement regarding the tour.
Following the BCB's announcement of the tour in January, relations between the two cricket boards deteriorated further after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh all-rounder Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad.
The situation escalated when the Aminul Islam-led BCB decided against sending Bangladesh to the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh had demanded that its matches be moved out of India. The ICC did not agree and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.
However, ties between the two boards have shown signs of improvement since Tamim Iqbal took charge as BCB president. Earlier this month, Tamim visited India and reportedly toured the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, signalling a potential thaw in relations between the two boards, reported ANI.