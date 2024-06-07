T20 World Cup
USA triumph over Pakistan in thrilling super over
The United States beat Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup after their Group A match went to a thrilling Super Over finish in Dallas Thursday.
Both teams made 159 in their regulation 20 overs, with non-Test nation the United States then setting Pakistan 19 to win in the super over.
Pace bowler Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve as Pakistan, runners-up at the 2022 T20 World Cup and champions in 2009, only managed 13/1 in reply.
Pakistan were restricted to 159/7, with India-born left-arm paceman Netravalkar taking a miserly 2/18, after being sent into bat in their first match of the tournament.
The United States chased down a target of 195 to beat fellow non-Test nation Canada in their first Group A encounter but were up against a far superior bowling attack.
Nevertheless, the United States could be proud of their efforts in the field against Pakistan given they reduced the 2009 T20 World Cup winners to 26/3.
Left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige, who opened the bowling, took 3/30 - including two wickets in two balls - from his maximum four overs.
Pakistan were in dire straits at 26/3 inside five overs before a partnership of 72 between skipper Babar Azam (44) and Shadab Khan (40).
Shadab and Azam Khan fell in successive balls to Kenjige.
Pakistan, runners-up to England at the last T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago, were faltering again at 98/5 before tailender Shaheen Shah Afridi's unbeaten 23 boosted the total.
Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan was superbly caught one-handed at slip by Steven Taylor off Netravalkar before Usman Khan holed out off Kenjige to leave Pakistan 14/2.
Later, the United States innings ended in dramatic fashion when Nitish Kumar hit a four off a last-ball full toss from Haris Rauf as the tournament co-hosts finished on 159/3.
Pakistan veteran Mohammad Amir was entrusted with the Super Over but bowled several wides with panic fielding, that led to wild overthrows, also helping the United States score 18 runs.
Netravalkar bowled a wide with the third ball of his Super Over but next delivery he had Iftikhar Ahmed brilliantly caught low down in the deep by Kumar.
And with seven needed off the last ball, Shadab was unable to manage the six that would have forced a second Super Over.