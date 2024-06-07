USA triumph over Pakistan in thrilling super over

The United States beat Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup after their Group A match went to a thrilling Super Over finish in Dallas Thursday.

Both teams made 159 in their regulation 20 overs, with non-Test nation the United States then setting Pakistan 19 to win in the super over.

Pace bowler Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve as Pakistan, runners-up at the 2022 T20 World Cup and champions in 2009, only managed 13/1 in reply.