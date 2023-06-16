‘Taking Mushifiqur’s wicket was a matter of huge pride’

Nijat Masood became the 22nd player in Test cricket history to take a wicket in the first ball of his career. But he was the first Afghan player to do so when he got rid of Bangladeshi opener Zakir Hossain during their one-off Test match on Wednesday. Later in the innings he also got five-for and became the only second Afghani to achieve the feat in debut after Amir Hamza. His side may not yield a great results in the ongoing match but Masood has already made it a memorable one for him. Prothom Alo’s Tarek Mahmud discussed with him over phone after the end of day’s play on Thursday.