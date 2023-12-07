New Zealand name uncapped duo for home Bangladesh ODI series

New Zealand named two uncapped players on Thursday in the squad for their looming home one-day international series against Bangladesh.

The Black Caps are currently on tour in Bangladesh, but the teams meet again in New Zealand for three ODIs, starting on December 17 in Dunedin.

All-rounder Josh Clarkson and seamer Will O'Rourke have been called up for the first time, with hosts New Zealand resting several stars for the home series including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Leg spinner Adi Ashok has earned a first call-up to the ODI squad after his Twenty20 debut last August against the United Arab Emirates.