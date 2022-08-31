We finished the game really well: Afghanistan captain

“Everyone knows both Mujeeb and Rashid are world-class bowlers. They again showed their talent and ability. We plan to take early wickets to be ahead in the game. Everyone knows that we have power hitters in our team. We finished the game really well. Gurbaz tried a lot but couldn’t hit them well. Shakib bowled brilliantly,” said Nabi in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

Top-class bowling spells by pacer Mujeeb ur Rahman and spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par 127/7 despite a fighting knock by Mosaddek Hossain (48*).

At one stage Afghan bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 53/5 with some superb bowling. Fighting knocks from Mosaddek Hossain (48*) Mahmudullah (25) helped Bangladesh attain a respectable score. Rashid Khan (3/22) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) proved difficult for Bangladesh.