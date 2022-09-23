Back-to-back golden ducks for Shakib

Shakib came into the attack in the fifth over. He started poorly, leaking 11 runs in his opening over. Shakib then bounced back by claiming the wickets of Adam Hose and David Wiese in the 15th and 16th over of the innings respectively.
The Guyana bowlers, overall, had a difficult day at the office as St. Lucia captain Faf du Plessis smashed 103 off 59 balls to power his team to 194-5.
In reply, Guyana’s Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a whirlwind 52 off 26 balls to give their chase the ideal start.
After Gurbaz’s departure in the ninth over, Shakib came to the middle as the no.4 batter. Shakib went for a drive but completely missed the arm ball from off-spinner Mark Deyal, which crashed onto his stumps.
But Shai Hope’s 59 off 30 balls and skipper Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 36 off 28 took Guyana to 195-4 in 19.2 overs.
Shakib is taking part in the CPL while the national team is in the UAE for a two-match T20I series against the hosts ahead of the tri-nation series against Pakistan and New Zealand in New Zealand and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.