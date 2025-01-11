Sri Lanka post 290-8 against New Zealand

Injured opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with a rapid 66 Saturday as Sri Lanka posted 290-8 in the third and final one-day international against New Zealand in Auckland.

The visitors, seeking their first win of the series, had raced to 66 without loss at Eden Park when Nissanka retired hurt with an apparent hip injury.

The right-hander, who was on 50 off 31 balls when he limped off, returned in the 34th over to add a further 16 runs as Sri Lanka posted a competitive 50-over target at the small venue renowned for high scoring.

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry continued a fine series, claiming 4-55 to lift him to 150 ODI wickets, while captain Mitchell Santner took 2-55 with his spin.