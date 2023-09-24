Despite niggles, Tamim happy with comeback

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal made a comeback to the national team after a hiatus of more than two months in the first ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

Tamim created huge stir in the cricketing fraternity when he decided to retire during the Afghanistan series back in July and the uproar got even louder when the country’s prime minister requested him to withdraw the decision.

Tamim, one of the most prolific batters in the country, obliged but gave up his captaincy and had to undergo rehabilitation for injury.

Ahead of the World Cup, the ongoing New Zealand series is the last chance for Tamim to get back to the groove of international cricket.