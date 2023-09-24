Despite niggles, Tamim happy with comeback

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal made a comeback to the national team after a hiatus of more than two months in the first ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.
Tamim created huge stir in the cricketing fraternity when he decided to retire during the Afghanistan series back in July and the uproar got even louder when the country’s prime minister requested him to withdraw the decision.
Tamim, one of the most prolific batters in the country, obliged but gave up his captaincy and had to undergo rehabilitation for injury.
Ahead of the World Cup, the ongoing New Zealand series is the last chance for Tamim to get back to the groove of international cricket.
He, however, did not get the opportunity to bat in the first ODI due to inclement weather and at last got an international innings on Saturday in the second match where he scored a well made 44.
“To be honest, feeling great to comeback. I fielded 30 overs in the first day and today batted 20 overs after fielding for 50 overs. There are still some niggles on the back as physio and I have been trying to reduce. I am feeling good as I can hit the ball again,” said Tamim after the match at the press conference in the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
While Tamim was in the crease the weekend crowd at the SBNS were thrilled with his vintage stroke making. He scored seven boundaries in his innings and some were through most elegant shots from the southpaw.
“I gained confidence, I will feel less nervous in the next match. What I said is that I have discussed with our medical team how my body will react. Any batter who takes field after such a long time ought to feel nervous. I am not an exception,” added Tamim.
However, in the end he got out in tame manner as he tried to sweep leg-spinner Ish Sodhi just to glove the ball through to the keeper.
“I feel better not only because I scored 44. Had I scored 20, I could feel better the way I faced the new ball, a quality pace attack. I am really feeling good. I will feel less nervous in the next match. Evry batter feels nervousness before playing an international match. The good thing about this is, it shows that the person cares his performance,” said the batter.
Like Tamim, most other batters were dismissed softly and, in the end, Bangladesh had to concede a defeat of 86 runs chasing 254.
“The wicket was good enough to chase such a total. The wicket in the first match was doing a lot but in this match the wicket was good for batting. You have seen the way we got out. There was no such an unplayable delivery that we got out,” said Tamim.
Sodhi was the chief destroyer bagging six wickets but an incident during his batting created controversary. During the 46th over, as he got out of the crease from the non-striking end the bowler broke the stumps within his bowling action.
According to law the mode of dismissal, which was once termed as Mankading, is regarded as a normal run out. But Bangladesh skipper decided to withdraw appeal and call back the batter. An ecstatic Sodhi shook hands and embrace with bowler and captain. But, Tamim did not seem very happy with that.
“I don’t think the batter should have done that and he should not have been surprised the way he reacted. Whether we take the wicket or not is the call of the captain, sorry the call of the team. But the way he reacted surprised me. It is part of cricket. I don’t see any wrong in taking the advantage, it is within the rule. Whether we take the wicket or anybody takes against us we should not react like that.”
Like Tamim, another experienced player Mahmudullah made a return in the side and he was the highest scorer with 49. He got out in a very casual way mis-pulling a short ball from the leg-spinners and ended any hope Bangladesh had of chasing the run. But Tamim was satisfied with his batting.
“Mahmudullah was excellent. I made a small partnership with him. His intent was really good. I never felt he came back after a long break. He looked very good. His fielding is very good. Whenever the ball went to him, he tried his best. I personally think he played very very good.”
Nasum Ahmed made some lasty blows batting at eight and Tamim indicated his performance as the importance of batting contributions from the late order.
“The batting of tailenders is vital. Today was a great example. If I don’t make wrong, lost six-seven wickets by 180-190. Yet they reached 250-run mark. Tailenders doing well is vital. I think Nasum did really well.”