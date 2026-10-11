Sobhana Mostary hits century against Australia in Brisbane

Sobhana Mostary could barely keep out an Annabel Sutherland delivery. As soon as she did, Nigar Sultana, at the non-striker’s end, set off for a run, and Sobhana ran with her.

Even after reaching the popping crease, Sobhana continued running well beyond it. After all, it was a century!

And it was no ordinary opposition she was facing. Australia are a powerhouse in women’s cricket. Sobhana celebrated by raising her bat and embracing Nigar at the other end, while her teammates’ excitement was clearly visible in the dressing room.

Sobhana scored a century against Australia in Brisbane today in the second match of the three-match series. She became the first Bangladesh women’s cricketer to score a century against Australia.