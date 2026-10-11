2nd Women's ODI
Sobhana Mostary hits century against Australia in Brisbane
Sobhana Mostary could barely keep out an Annabel Sutherland delivery. As soon as she did, Nigar Sultana, at the non-striker’s end, set off for a run, and Sobhana ran with her.
Even after reaching the popping crease, Sobhana continued running well beyond it. After all, it was a century!
And it was no ordinary opposition she was facing. Australia are a powerhouse in women’s cricket. Sobhana celebrated by raising her bat and embracing Nigar at the other end, while her teammates’ excitement was clearly visible in the dressing room.
Sobhana scored a century against Australia in Brisbane today in the second match of the three-match series. She became the first Bangladesh women’s cricketer to score a century against Australia.
In the six previous ODIs Bangladesh’s women had played against Australia, both at home and away, they had never reached 200 runs. Today, Bangladesh batted through their full 50 overs to post 220 for six.
Bangladesh had scored 153 in the first ODI of the series. Against Australia’s pace attack and on a bouncy pitch, that was not a particularly poor total. Today, however, Bangladesh got off to another disastrous start with the bat. By 7.2 overs, they had lost three wickets for just eight runs.
Sobhana Mostary and Nigar Sultana then steadied the innings. The pair gradually rebuilt Bangladesh’s innings through a partnership. Sobhana reached her half-century off 66 balls, while captain Nigar provided excellent support, remaining unbeaten on 74 off 114 balls.
Their partnership took Bangladesh past the 100-run mark. Sobhana then brought up her century off 124 balls. She became the eighth batter to score a century against Australia on Australian soil. She is also the third Bangladesh batter to score an ODI century, after Fargana Haque, who has two centuries, and Nigar Sultana, who has one.
Sobhana was eventually bowled by Megan Schutt for 118 off 134 balls, an innings featuring 18 fours. Her 243-ball partnership with Nigar produced 195 runs.