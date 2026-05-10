Rizwan, Salman lift Pakistan to 349-6 at tea

Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan led a strong recovery as Pakistan frustrated Bangladesh bowlers to reach 349-6 at tea, which was taken early due to rain interruption on Day 3 of the first Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

The pair shared a 119-run stand for the sixth wicket after Pakistan had slumped to 251-5, losing four wickets in the morning session.

Bangladesh, however, fought back through left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who broke the partnership by dismissing Rizwan for 59. Rain arrived shortly after the wicket, prompting the umpires to call for tea 20 minutes ahead of schedule.

Salman Agha was unbeaten on 55 at the break.