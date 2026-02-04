Not wanting Shakib in the team is living in a fool’s paradise: Salahuddin

Shakib Al Hasan has been out of the national team for a year and a half and franchise leagues around the world are now his main destination.

Recently, however, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said it is open to bringing him back into the national side. If his form and fitness are satisfactory, the selectors will be able to consider him for national duty.

But how fit is the 39-year-old Shakib really to return to international cricket. He continues to play in franchise leagues, but has his performance been exceptional. Bangladesh have been playing across all three formats for the past year and a half without him.