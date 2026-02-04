Not wanting Shakib in the team is living in a fool’s paradise: Salahuddin
Shakib Al Hasan has been out of the national team for a year and a half and franchise leagues around the world are now his main destination.
Recently, however, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said it is open to bringing him back into the national side. If his form and fitness are satisfactory, the selectors will be able to consider him for national duty.
But how fit is the 39-year-old Shakib really to return to international cricket. He continues to play in franchise leagues, but has his performance been exceptional. Bangladesh have been playing across all three formats for the past year and a half without him.
Shakib’s former coach Mohammad Salahuddin, however, believes the national team still needs him.
Salahuddin, the coach of Dhumketu Ekadosh, was speaking at a pre-tournament press conference of the Odommo Bangladesh T20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur Sunday.
Responding to a question, he said, “Look, if someone says they do not want Shakib in the team, then I think that person is still living in a fool’s paradise.”
Salahuddin also explained why he thinks so. “The biggest thing is balance. If Shakib is there, a team automatically gains balance. You get both a bowler and a batter. At the end of the day, how fit Shakib is will be a major factor. But anyone would want him,” he said.
The board has also indicated that if Shakib gets the opportunity to return home, it wants him for the T20 series against Pakistan in March. A major obstacle to his return, however, is his political identity. Shakib was a member of parliament from the Awami League, which fell from power during the July uprising. After the change in government, murder and corruption cases were filed against him.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is maintaining contact with the government to help clear the legal hurdles and facilitate Shakib’s return to the country and to national cricket.
The board has also said that Shakib is interested in playing for Bangladesh again. Salahuddin, however, did not clarify whether Shakib has discussed the issue with him. “I cannot disclose everything, brother,” he said.