Tendulkar, Kohli turn to 'Batman of Mumbai'

Mumbai has been home to many great India batsmen, including Sachin Tendulkar. But there is only one 'Batman of Mumbai' -- Aslam Chaudhry.

Unlike his fictional namesake, there is no need to use a flashlight or special telephone line to get hold of the bat-maker and repair specialist when the world's leading run-scorers need their favourite blades reconditioned while touring India or appearing in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

Instead a call is put into Chaudhry's small, decades-old, workshop in a Mumbai side street, the home of M Ashraf Bros, a bat-manufacturing business set up by his father in the late 1920s.

Photographs of Tendulkar, a longstanding client, with Chaudhry adorn the walls.