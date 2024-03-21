Bangladesh seek redemption against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh are keen to continue their upsurge in the longer format when they take on Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series opener at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium tomorrow, Friday. The match starts at 10:00 am.

The two sides had already completed the white ball cricket with Sri Lanka winning the T20 series by 2-1 and Bangladesh clinching the ODI series at the same margin.

Since their 2-0 defeat to India in 2022, Bangladesh haven't lost any series in 2023 and they will be keen to keep that trend in their first Test series in 2024. Last year, Bangladesh played all series at home and they beat Afghanistan and Ireland in a solitary Test match series while drawing a two-match series against mighty New Zealand.

The winning spree is the testament of their Test improvement, according to captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for whom the series against Sri Lankan will be the first Test assignment as regular captain.