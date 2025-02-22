Shakib joins new team in Dhaka premier league amid uncertainty

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has signed with Legends of Rupganj for the upcoming Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPDCL) amidst uncertainly about whether he will be able to play given the current political atmosphere.

After the India series last year, Shakib was supposed to return home to play his last Test against South Africa at home, but due to the political shift last year, he was unable to come.