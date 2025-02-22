Shakib joins new team in Dhaka premier league amid uncertainty
Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has signed with Legends of Rupganj for the upcoming Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPDCL) amidst uncertainly about whether he will be able to play given the current political atmosphere.
After the India series last year, Shakib was supposed to return home to play his last Test against South Africa at home, but due to the political shift last year, he was unable to come.
After that, he was supposed to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the Chittagong Kings but was ultimately unable to play. Along with all these, he faces restrictions on his bowling due to action testing.
Despite all these challenges, Legends of Rupganj have signed the ace all-rounder.
The Rupganj management confirmed his signing.
Now, it remains to be seen whether Shakib will be able to play in this year's Dhaka League.