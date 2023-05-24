Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is fully fit after recovering from his back injury and has expressed his desire to be back in action as soon as possible. He now wants to comeback with the one-off Test against Afghanistan, reports BSS.

He also reiterated his desire to play all three formats of cricket. He said this after his practice session at the academy ground of Sher-e- Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The fast bowler, who recovered from his back injury fully and started his bowling with full run up a couple of days ago, missed the only Test against Ireland at home and a three-match ODI series against the same opponent.