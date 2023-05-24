Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is fully fit after recovering from his back injury and has expressed his desire to be back in action as soon as possible. He now wants to comeback with the one-off Test against Afghanistan, reports BSS.
He also reiterated his desire to play all three formats of cricket. He said this after his practice session at the academy ground of Sher-e- Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
The fast bowler, who recovered from his back injury fully and started his bowling with full run up a couple of days ago, missed the only Test against Ireland at home and a three-match ODI series against the same opponent.
Speaking to the newspersons he said he was not feeling any discomfort to increase the workload at this moment. It gave him the confidence to make a comeback into the national team as early as possible.
Speaking regarding his recovery process, "My physical condition is okay now. I have completed four sessions after starting bowling and gradually increased my workload. And what gave me confidence is that the increasing workload didn't create any discomfort."
He further said, "I hope to play the Test against Afghanistan. Let's see how things go. The team management and selectors will take the eventual decision."
On his desire to play all the formats, Taskin said, "There are many fast bowlers in the world who are playing all three formats of cricket. The main issue is fitness. You have to be at the top of your fitness. You have to take care of your body. Otherwise it is difficult to continue three formats of cricket.”
“Maybe there is something that I am missing and therefore I often get injured. So, I am trying to keep myself as fit as I can at the moment. I am working hard to be super fit," he said.
Afghanistan will play their bilateral series against Bangladesh in two phases. In the first phase, they will play the solitary Test, beginning from 14 June 14. Then there will be a break for Eid-ul-Azha.
The Afghans will return to Bangladesh in July, after completing a white-ball series against India, to play T20 and ODI series.