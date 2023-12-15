Pakistan dig in after Australia dismissed for 487

Pakistan weathered a fiery Australian bowling blitz Friday to survive unscathed by tea on day two of the opening Test in Perth as they chase the hosts' first innings 487.

At the break, they were 43-0 with Abdullah Shafique on 25 and a dogged Imam ul-Haq not out on nine.

They came through 20 overs intact on a pitch that still had some zip, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh thundering in with no joy.

Skipper Cummins brought spin king Nathan Lyon into the attack early on and he found some vicious turn in his bid for the four more wickets that will take him to 500.

But the batters held firm, with Shafique in good touch, clattering four confident boundaries so far.