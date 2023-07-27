England 283 all out in fifth Ashes Test

England were bowled out for 283 on the first day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Thursday.
Harry Brook top-scored with 85 before being dismissed during an England collapse that saw four wickets lost for 28 runs as the hosts slumped from 184-3 to 212-7 after he had shared a stand of 111 with Moeen Ali (34).
England opener Ben Duckett made 41 before Chris Woakes added late impetus with a run-a-ball 36.
Woakes was last man out when he holed out off Mitchell Starc, the left-arm fast bowler leading Australia's attack with 4-82 from 14.4 overs.
Australia, as the holders, have already retained the Ashes at 2-1 up following last week's rain-marred draw at Old Trafford.
But they must still avoid defeat at The Oval if they are to win an Ashes series in England for the first time in 22 years.