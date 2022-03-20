Victory on South African soil to boost Bangladesh cricket: Minhajul

The chief selector said that the victory would give Tigers, who started the series as an underdogs, more courage.

“The conditions in South Africa are challenging enough for us. We started as underdogs. This performance will give us the courage to play better in the future. The efforts of the whole team are great,” Abdein remarked.

As chief selector, Abdein is used to be criticised when the team does badly but he hardly pay hid to it.

The chief selector said, “It’s not my business to criticise anyone as a person. Here the team management, the selection panel all form the team together. Let’s do everything together. Nothing is done personally.”