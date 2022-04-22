Vintage Dhoni condemns Mumbai to seventh loss

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years on Thursday with 16 runs off the last four balls of Chennai Super Kings' successful chase over Mumbai Indians who are languishing at the bottom of Indian Premier League points-table.

Dhoni remained unbeaten with 28 off 13 balls, with three fours and a six, against Mumbai who scored 155-7 after Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and asked them to bat first.

It was seventh consecutive defeat for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, the richest and most successful side in the league's history with five titles, who remain winless this season.