Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s fastest 12,000 ODI runs record

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli reached the milestone in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Manuka Oval.

The Indian skipper has taken 242 innings (251 matches) to score 12,000 ODI runs, 58 less than legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had reached the landmark in 300 ODI innings (309 matches). Kohli averages close to 60 in the ODI format which he has dominated over the years.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting comes third in the list as he had taken 314 innings (323 matches) to score 12,000 runs in ODIs. He is followed by Kumar Sangakkara (336 innings, 359 matches), Sanath Jayasuria (379 innings, 390 matches) and Mahela Jayawardene (399 innings, 426 matches).