Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after the end of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced on Sunday that Virat Kohli will step down as the captain of the team after the end of IPL 2021 season. The announcement was made through a video posted by the franchise on social media, three days after Kohli said that he will be quitting as Indias T20I captain after the mens T20I World Cup in the UAE next month. Kohli will continue to be a part of the RCB squad.

"Hello everyone, to the RCB family, amazing fans of Bangalore and to everyone who has been a supporter for RCB for so long, I have an announcement to make. I have spoken to the squad this evening before the second leg of the tournament starts to inform everyone that this will be my last leg in the IPL as captain of RCB," said Kohli.