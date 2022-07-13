Virat Kohli yet to recover from groin injury, likely to miss 2nd ODI

India batter Virat Kohli, who had to miss out on the first ODI against England on Tuesday due to a groin injury, is likely to sit out from the second ODI as well.

According to ANI sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Virat is yet to recover from the groin injury and is unlikely for the second ODI on Thursday against England. During the first ODI on Tuesday, Virat was replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer here at the Kennington Oval.

Coming to the match, a blistering partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah guided Team India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Kennington Oval.