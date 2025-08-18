We are capable of winning Asia Cup: Jaker Ali

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali Anik insisted that his side is capable of winning the Asia Cup overcoming the hurdle of the subcontinent's giants.

The regional trophy eluded Bangladesh thrice so far-firstly in 2012 when they tasted a heartbreaking two-run defeat to Pakistan on home soil. They played two more finals in 2016 which was held in T20 format and in 2018. On both occasions, they lost the trophy to India.

The Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in September in the UAE, will be held in T20 format this time again, given the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to media today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Jaker said they will leave no stone unturned to win the elusive silverware.

"Our target is simple: We will go to the Asia Cup with an aim to win the trophy. This is the only target," Jaker, a linchpin of Bangladesh's middle order, he said.