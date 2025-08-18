We are capable of winning Asia Cup: Jaker Ali
Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali Anik insisted that his side is capable of winning the Asia Cup overcoming the hurdle of the subcontinent's giants.
The regional trophy eluded Bangladesh thrice so far-firstly in 2012 when they tasted a heartbreaking two-run defeat to Pakistan on home soil. They played two more finals in 2016 which was held in T20 format and in 2018. On both occasions, they lost the trophy to India.
The Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in September in the UAE, will be held in T20 format this time again, given the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Speaking to media today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Jaker said they will leave no stone unturned to win the elusive silverware.
"Our target is simple: We will go to the Asia Cup with an aim to win the trophy. This is the only target," Jaker, a linchpin of Bangladesh's middle order, he said.
"At least I can say that I will go to the Asia Cup to win it. I think everyone in the dressing room believes in the same way and feels the same," Jaker said everyone is working hard to materialise this dream.
"The team environment has been nice. The players know what to do to win the Asia Cup. We have been working hard and we truly believe we are going there to be champions," he noted.
Bangladesh team is currently taking their preparations for the Asia Cup at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The training started with a grueling fitness session which included a 1600-meter time trial. They thereafter began the skill sessions on 15 August to hone their batting, bowling and fielding skills.
The camp will continue in Dhaka until August 20, after which the squad will move to Sylhet for final preparations.
Ahead of the Asia Cup, Bangladesh will play a three-match T20 series against Netherlands. All of the three matches will be held in Sylhet.
Even though the Netherlands series is seen as the preparation platform for Asia Cup, Jaker said there is no way to be relaxed.
"Since it is an International series, we will try our best to win all three matches of the series. There is no way to be complacent," he opined.
Netherlands are set to arrive in Bangladesh on August 26, with the T20Is to be played on 30 August, 1 September, and 3 September at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Following the series, the Bangladesh team will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Asia Cup.
Bangladesh's preliminary T20 squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Patwari, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Ankon and Saif Hasan.