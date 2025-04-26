BCB explains ‘withdrawal’ of Tk 2.5b fund by Faruque Ahmed

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has explained a news of transfer of huge amounts of money by the board president as the matter created a buzz on social media.

The BCB said the fund of FDR has been transferred from risky banks to more secure ones to ensure safety of the money. Due to this initiative the board’s revenue has increased.

BCB thinks the propaganda of misappropriation of funds was intentionally circulated to tarnish the image of the board and its president Faruque Ahmed.

The BCB said this in a statement sent to the media today.