Bangladesh women’s team all-out for 152 against India

Bangladesh women’s team got bundled out for just 152 in the rain-hit first One-Day International (ODI) against their Indian counterparts at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Skipper Nigar Sultana was once again the best batter on display for Bangladesh as she top-scored with 39 off 64 balls.

Fargana Hoque contributed 27 off 45 balls while Sultana Khatun and Fahima Khatun made 16 and 12 respectively to take the total just over 150 in the 44-over-a-side contest.