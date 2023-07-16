Bangladesh women’s team all-out for 152 against India

Bangladesh women’s team got bundled out for just 152 in the rain-hit first One-Day International (ODI) against their Indian counterparts at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Skipper Nigar Sultana was once again the best batter on display for Bangladesh as she top-scored with 39 off 64 balls.
Fargana Hoque contributed 27 off 45 balls while Sultana Khatun and Fahima Khatun made 16 and 12 respectively to take the total just over 150 in the 44-over-a-side contest.
Medium pacer Amanjot Kaur was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Devika Vaidya and Deepti Sharma took two and one wicket respectively.
Sent to bat, the Bangladesh innings got off to a poor start. Opener Sharmin Akhter faced 17 balls but couldn’t get off the mark before getting run out for a duck in the 18th delivery she faced.
In the following over, her fellow opener Murshida Khatun departed for 13 off 30 balls as Bangladesh were teetering at 14-2 after 8.3 overs.
Nigar and Fargana then started reconsolidating the innings. the duo was batting well before rain stopped proceedings with Bangladesh on 40-2 after 15.1 overs.
After a lengthy rain interruption, the match was reduced to a 44-over-a-side contest.
Soon after the game resumed, the third wicket partnership between Nigar and Fargana ended for 49 runs when the latter got caught behind off Kaur.
Nigar hung around for a few more overs, but got trapped leg-before wicket by Kaur right after Bangladesh breached the three-figure mark. Nigar’s dismissal also ended any hopes of the hosts to post a decent total.
Bangladesh bowlers now have the difficult task of defending a small target against a strong Indian batting line-up.
Earlier, the hosts lost the three-match Twenty20 series against India 1-2 at the same venue.