Champions Trophy
Pakistan-Bangladesh match washed out
Pakistan's last Champions Trophy group match with Bangladesh on Thursday was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Rawalpindi because of rain, ensuring the host country's title defence ended with a wet whimper.
Pakistan, who won the 50-over tournament in 2017, lost to New Zealand and India and finish bottom of Group A.
Their last match had only pride at stake for both teams, with Bangladesh similarly out of the running for the semi-finals.
Pakistan's failure to advance beyond the group phase or even win a game was a huge letdown for a country hosting its first major tournament in three decades.
Pakistan finished fourth and last with one point in three matches, a position below Bangladesh, who also have one point in as many games but a better net run-rate.
Overnight rain in Rawalpindi continued on and off and despite several inspections by the umpires, no play was possible.
India and New Zealand progressed to the semi-finals from Group A.
In Group B, South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan compete for the other two semi-final spots. England are out of contention.